Man stabs sister to death over family dispute

A man allegedly stabbed his elder sister to death over a family dispute in the Bhairab municipal area of Kishoreganj.

The victim was identified as Amena Begum, 38, mother of three children and wife of Nayeem Miah, an expatriate worker, police said.

Her brother, Kallu Mia, was arrested early yesterday in a case filed at the local police station following the incident.

He was subsequently sent to jail following a court order, said Shahfiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhairab Police Station.

Quoting the case statement, the OC said, Kallu got into an altercation with his sister Amena over a family dispute in the Komolpur area of the municipality on Tuesday evening.

At one point, he stabbed her, critically injuring her. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot, rescued her, and took her to Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital.

From there, she was referred to Dhaka, but she died on the way around 9.00pm.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the OC.