Man stabs dead two, dies in mob beating in Tangail

A man was beaten to death by locals in Tangail's Nagarpur upazila yesterday after he allegedly stabbed two men to death.

The victims were Abdus Sattar, 55, and Md Asadul, 28, while their attacker was identified as Taleb Miah, 28. All three were residents of Dhuburia Purbapara village.

According to police and local sources, an altercation turned violent in the evening when Taleb attacked his friend Asadul with a knife. When Sattar tried to intervene, Taleb stabbed him as well. Both men were taken to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex around 8:00pm, where they were declared dead.

Following the attack, locals captured Taleb, tying him to a pole. When news of the victims' deaths reached the community, Taleb was fatally beaten by the enraged mob.

Tangail Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sharfuddin confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the altercation and the sequence of events.

"Police are at the crime scene and are gathering more details about what transpired," he said.