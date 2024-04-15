Man stabbed, dumped in Pallabi pond

Police last night recovered the body of a man who was stabbed and dumped in a pond in Dhaka's Pallabi area.

The deceased was identified as Pavel Khan, 25, a bus helper from Badda area.

On information, police recovered the body from the pond in Shukhnagar area around 8:30pm yesterday. The body was sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, police said.

"The body bore stab marks on his body," said Apurba Hasan, officer-in-charge of Pallabi Police Station.

The OC said Pavel was called to Pallabi area where he was stabbed to death, after which the killers dumped the body in the pond, he said.

Police have obtained clues about the killers and are working to arrest them, he added.