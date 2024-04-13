Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 13, 2024 12:49 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 12:53 PM

Man stabbed to death by youth gang in Savar

Sazzad Hossain. Photo: Collected

A man was stabbed to death by members of a youth gang in Savar's Arapara area last night.

The deceased, Sazzad Hossain, 22, hailed from Dhaka's Rayerbazar. He lived in Savar and worked as a painter at a furniture shop.

Sazzad came under an attack in Savar municipality's Arapara area around 11:00pm, Mohammad Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Bappi Mia, Sazzad's relative, said members of "Swapan gang" stabbed Sazzad in Arapara and fled. Later, he was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sazzad's cousin Nazrul Islam said that Sazzad and his friends were chatting in the area when two gang members approached them on a rickshaw and asked them to give their identities. During an altercation, Sazzad and his friends slapped the gang members. About an hour and a half later, Swapan and 7-8 other gang members returned to the scene and stabbed Sazzad.

On information, police reached the scene and took Sazzad's body to a hospital for an autopsy.

