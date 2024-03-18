Man stabbed to death in Pallabi, two arrested

Police yesterday arrested two men on charges of stabbing a 25-year-old man to death and assaulting another in the capital's Pallabi on Saturday night.

Six other suspects have been identified from security camera footage and police are looking for them, said Inspector Mokhselur Rahman of Pallabi Police Station.

Faisal Russel, a resident of Murapara Bihari Camp in Mirpur Section-12, died soon after the attack while his friend Rashed was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Faisal was a craftsman who used to breed and sell birds.

Jashimuddin Mollah, deputy commissioner of Mirpur Division, said the man was killed over a dispute with a neighbour.

Police said Faisal and Rashed were returning to their neighbourhood from an iftar party when they were attacked by a group of men at Block C of Mirpur-12.

CCTV camera footage shows the group stopping the rickshaw and beating up the victims, Jashimuddin said, adding that both of the men were stabbed.

Faisal's father Shahadat later filed a murder case with Pallabi Police Station accusing 11 people.

Shahadat said his son was about to get married.

Inspector Mokhselur said police were trying to identify three of the suspects.

UNB reports that Faisal's friend Sanaullah said there was an argument between Faisal and one Shaheen the day before the incident, and the attackers were led by Shaheen and his brother-in-law Kalu.

Faisal's body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.