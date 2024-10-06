Man stabbed to death by 'muggers' in Uttara

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by muggers in Dhaka's Uttara area early today.

The deceased was identified as Sohan, 27. The incident took place near the House Building area around 4:30am, police said.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital's police outpost, said there was a stab wound on the left side of the victim's chest.

Some pedestrians found Sohan injured and put him in a truck, Md Rakib, a rickshaw-puller, said quoting the truck staff.

Then, the truck staff took the man near Azampur Bridge in Uttara and placed Sohan in Rakib's rickshaw to be taken to hospital, Rakib added.

He was first taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and from there to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died around 5:45am.

Rakib further said before death the victim identified himself as Sohan, and said he was from Pabna. He was stabbed by several muggers who took his mobile phone.

The body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy.