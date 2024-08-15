Man stabbed to death in Habiganj

Crime & Justice
A man was killed and his daughter-in-law injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj today.

The deceased is Abdul Hamid, 65, of North Raniganj village while the injured is Ritu Akhter, 25.

Police and family sources said a group of three miscreants entered their house around 3:00am. They attacked the householder Abdul Hamid, and his daughter-in-law Ritu with sharp weapons, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

They were admitted to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex where Abdul Hamid died.

Chunarughat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hillol Roy said the body was sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

