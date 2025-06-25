Man stabbed to death in front of Suhrawardy Hospital

A man died in a knife attack early today in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka.

The victim has been identified as Amit Hasan, 22.

Confirming the murder, Samiul Haque, a sub inspector (SI) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said the incident took place around 3:30am.

Amit was initially taken to Suhrawardy Hospital and shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH around 9:30am, the SI said.

According to the victim's sister, Amit left home with a friend at 3:00am to have "khichuri" in Suhrawardy Hospital area, adjacent to his house. Shortly after, the friend had rushed to their home to inform that "a group of people stabbed him [Amit]."

The family went to the scene and found Amit in a pool of blood, the sister said.

However, the reason behind the murder could not be discerned, according to police.

The SI also said that Amit had previously faced multiple criminal charges.

"A post-mortem will be conducted following further inquiries," he said, adding that investigations were ongoing.