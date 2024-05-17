Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 11:14 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 12:04 AM

Man stabbed to death in Dinajpur

A person with mental disability stabbed an old man to death and injured another in Dinajpur Sadar upazila this afternoon, said police.

The deceased was identified as Gonesh, 60, of Dinajpur Sadar upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting police.

Meanwhile, police arrested the alleged attacker, Bikash 35, of the same village.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station, said some villagers, including Gonesh, were gossiping around 4:00pm. Suddenly, Bikash came to the spot and started stabbing Gonesh with a sharp weapon.

When a neighbour, Sorosh 30, tried to prevent Bikash, he also stabbed him.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Gonesh succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital for autopsy.

Quoting locals, the police official said Bikash was not mentally stable.

