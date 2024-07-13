Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 12:33 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man stabbed to death in Dhaka

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 12:33 AM
Photo: Collected

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Kadamtali area of Dhaka on Thursday night, said police.

Deceased Md Mahbub Alam was a resident of Dakshin Dhania area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The victim's brother Rafiqul Alam said miscreants stabbed Mahbub in an alley around 10:15pm.

Hearing screams, locals took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 11:00pm, he said.

The hospital's police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Mia said the body was kept at the morgue.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এভাবে প্রশ্ন করবেন না, খোঁচাবেন না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

শিক্ষার্থীদের আন্দোলনের ওপর স্বাধীনতাবিরোধী অপশক্তি ভর করেছে: কাদের

‘আমরা বিশ্বাস করি না, কোমলমতি সব শিক্ষার্থী দেশের সর্বোচ্চ আদালতের নির্দেশনাকে উপেক্ষা করতে চায়।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

এখনো ঠিকমতো হাঁটতে পারেন না ছাত্রলীগের হাতুড়ি হামলার শিকার সেই তরিকুল

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification