Man stabbed to death in Dhaka

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Kadamtali area of Dhaka on Thursday night, said police.

Deceased Md Mahbub Alam was a resident of Dakshin Dhania area.

The victim's brother Rafiqul Alam said miscreants stabbed Mahbub in an alley around 10:15pm.

Hearing screams, locals took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 11:00pm, he said.

The hospital's police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Mia said the body was kept at the morgue.