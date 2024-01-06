Crime & Justice
UNB, Cox’s Bazar
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 02:01 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man stabbed to death by brother

UNB, Cox’s Bazar
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 02:01 AM

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother over a previous feud in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased Ayub Ali, 30, was a resident of Dhechuapalong Kombnia village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The victim's elder brother Md Ali said Ayub was irrigating in a betel nut orchard by a water pump in their house in the morning.

His younger brother Yeasir Ali wanted to take the pump away, which led to an altercation. At one stage, the accused stabbed Ayub with a machete.

OC Abu Taher of Ramu Police Station said they sent the body for autopsy. Police are looking for the accused.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

পুলিশের ধারণা ‘নাশকতা’, আইনমন্ত্রী বললেন ‘অগ্নিসন্ত্রাসীদের খুঁজে বের করা হবে’

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে আগুনের ঘটনায় আইন, বিচার ও সংসদ বিষয়ক মন্ত্রী আনিসুল হক বলেছেন, এই অগ্নি সহিংসতা যারা করেছে, তাদের অবশ্যই আইনের আওতায় এনে সঠিক বিচার করে সর্বোচ্চ শাস্তির ব্যবস্থা করা হবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification