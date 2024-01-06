Man stabbed to death by brother

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother over a previous feud in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased Ayub Ali, 30, was a resident of Dhechuapalong Kombnia village.

The victim's elder brother Md Ali said Ayub was irrigating in a betel nut orchard by a water pump in their house in the morning.

His younger brother Yeasir Ali wanted to take the pump away, which led to an altercation. At one stage, the accused stabbed Ayub with a machete.

OC Abu Taher of Ramu Police Station said they sent the body for autopsy. Police are looking for the accused.