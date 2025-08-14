Man stabbed to death at Banani shisha bar

A 31-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death early today while coming down from a shisha bar in Dhaka's Banani area.

The deceased, Rahat Hossain Rabbi, a resident of Mohakhali, was attacked at around 4:30am on the staircase of the second floor of a shisha bar at House 100, Road 11, Banani, said Russell Sarwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banani Police Station.

Rabbi was descending from the bar when six to seven men, led by a suspect identified as Munna, assaulted him indiscriminately, the OC said.

He was stabbed three times in the left thigh and suffered a deep cut to his right elbow.

He was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Police are conducting drives to arrest the attackers, the OC added.