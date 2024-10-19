Man stabbed to death

2 including BCL leader hacked in separate incident

A young man was stabbed to death, while a Chhatra League leader and his companion were hacked by unidentified attackers in two separate incidents in Sylhet city yesterday evening.

All three victims were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after the attacks around 7:30pm, police said.

The political affiliation and other details of the deceased, Shaon Mia, could not be confirmed immediately, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

The youth came under attack in the Manipuri Para area, he said.

Shaon died of excessive bleeding at the Intensive Care Unit, said Saumitra Chakravarty, deputy director of the hospital.

In the other incident, Hasan Mahmud, general secretary of BCL's Sylhet Engineering College unit, and Muhammad Majhar were attacked in the city's Mendibag area, ADC Saiful said.

They received serious injuries in different parts of their bodies, including their arms and legs, according to doctor Saumitra.

They also needed immediate vascular surgery, he said.

"However, since our hospital has no surgeon to perform such a surgery, both were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," the physician added.