Man shot, wounded in Natore

A man was shot and injured allegedly by his rivals over land dispute in Sadar upazila of Natore today.

Sohan Ahmed, 37, of Jathian, was staying at the intersection in the area around 11:00am, reports our Natore correspondent quoting locals.

At that time, three youths rushed to the spot on a motorcycle, shot him and left the place, they said.

Later, the locals took him to Natore Sadar Hospital from where he was transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Dr Sarmin Banu, emergency medical officer of Natore Modern Sadar Hospital, said Sohan was shot in the left leg.

Tarikul Islam, superintendent of police in Natore, said they are investigating the matter.