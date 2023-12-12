Man shot during police raid

An innocent bystander got hit by stray shotgun pellets during a police raid conducted to recover a stolen motorcycle in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj early yesterday.

The injured Md Sharif, 35, was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the incident that took place around 3:30am at New Banti village under the upazila's Duptara union, said Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station.

Inspector Bacchu Mia, in charge of the police outpost at DMCH, said, "Sharif has several bullet wounds in his abdomen."

Police claimed to have acted on a tip-off and conducted the raid to recover a stolen motorcycle from the area.

OC Ahsan Ullah said, "During the raid, police detained a suspect named Mostakim, who then identified one Pavel as someone who is involved in selling stolen motorcycles.

"After the police reached Pavel's house and detained him, his family members and villagers surrounded the law enforcers, engaged in a scuffle, and helped Pavel get away."

"Then police fired a round from a shotgun to disperse the attackers. Stray pellets hit Md Sharif, who was later taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital by his family members."