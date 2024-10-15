Man shot dead in Khagrachhari

A man was shot dead last night in the Pomang Para area of Dighinala upazila, Khagrachhari.

The deceased, identified as Swarn Kumar Tripura, was a cook by profession. He hailed from the same area and is survived by his wife and two children.

Md Zakaria, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station, said locals reported hearing gunshots late at night but, out of fear, did not leave their homes. Police later recovered Swarn's body this morning.

"He had a gunshot wound on his back," said the OC, adding that preliminary investigations suggest Swarn was not affiliated with any regional group.

"We have recovered the body and brought it to the station. After the inquest, it will be sent to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital for an autopsy. A case is being filed against unidentified individuals," the OC said.