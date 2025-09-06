Man shot dead in Jashore

A man died at a hospital in Dhaka last night, two days after he was shot by miscreants in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Sheikh, 22, from Shubhrara village in the same upazila.

According to police, around 10:00pm on Wednesday, assailants opened fire on him indiscriminately in front of Ashfaq Uddin Government Primary School at Shubhrara village.

Quoting witnesses, family members said Shamim Sheikh, along with local residents Arman Akunji, Alamin, and Mohammad Naim, was sitting on the school stairs when the attackers fired at them. A bullet hit Shamim on the left side of his forehead. Locals rushed to the spot upon hearing the gunshots, while the attackers fled.

He was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment, but he died last night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Robiul Islam of Abhaynagar Police Station said, "The incident occurred over a dominance-related conflict between two militant groups."

Wahidul Sheikh, the victim's father Wahidul Sheikh, filed a murder case with Abhaynagar Police Station last night, the OC added.