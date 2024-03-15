Crime & Justice
Man shot dead during clash between two groups in Cumilla

Fri Mar 15, 2024 04:35 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 04:44 PM
A man was shot dead during a clash between two groups of ruling party men in Cumilla this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arnab, 32.

Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said two groups clashed around 3:00pm over establishing supremacy over a human hauler stand in Shasangachha area. All those involved in the clash are supporters of ruling party men, he said.

A man was shot dead in the incident, he added.

More to follow…

