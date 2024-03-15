Man shot dead during clash between two groups in Cumilla
A man was shot dead during a clash between two groups of ruling party men in Cumilla this afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Arnab, 32.
Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said two groups clashed around 3:00pm over establishing supremacy over a human hauler stand in Shasangachha area. All those involved in the clash are supporters of ruling party men, he said.
A man was shot dead in the incident, he added.
More to follow…
