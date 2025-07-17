Man shot dead during arbitration in Adabar

A man was shot dead during an arbitration over a dispute in the capital's Adabar area yesterday evening.

The victim, Md Ibrahim, 32, of Bhola's Dularhat upazila, was a resident of the Nabodoy Housing Society area.

Abdul Malek, inspector (investigation) of Adabor Police Station, told The Daily Star that the arbitration was between Ibrahim and two others, Rubel, 35, and Sajib, 32, in front of Baitul Mamur Jame Mosque around 7:00pm.

At one stage, an altercation broke out, he said.

One of the two shot Ibrahim and attempted to flee the scene.

Locals caught the two and beat them up. A joint patrol team of the army and police, which was nearby, arrested them and sent Ibrahim to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rubel and Sajib were hospitalised.

A pistol and a magazine were recovered from their possession, said the police official.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Al Amin, was stabbed to death by criminals over a previous enmity in the Dhaka Udyan area around 7:00pm yesterday, said Hafizur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station.

He added that police were trying to arrest those responsible.