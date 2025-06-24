Man shot dead, brother injured in armed attack in Ukhiya

A man was shot dead and his younger brother injured in an armed attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar last night.

The victim is Nurul Amin alias Babul, 40, of Purba Nurar Deil area under Jaliapalong union.

His younger brother, Mohammad Hasan, 35, was injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, said police.

According to locals and family members, a group of 10-12 masked men wielding local guns, machetes, and knives stormed the family's house in Ward 5, a remote hilly area of Jaliapalong, around 8:30pm.

The attackers reportedly held the family at gunpoint, assaulted them, and looted gold ornaments and Tk 2 lakh in cash.

While escaping, the attackers confronted Babul and Hasan on the way out, who were returning from the market. They opened fire and hacked them with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

Family members and locals rushed them to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Babul dead.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Arif Hossain said police visited the scene after receiving the report.

OC Arif said, "We are investigating whether it was a planned robbery or due to previous enmity. The incident occurred while the two brothers were returning home."

"Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved," he added.

The body has been sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.