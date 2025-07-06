Man shot dead in broad daylight in Ctg's Raozan

A group of five to six armed assailants carried out the attack

Unidentified armed criminals wearing burqas shot a man to death in broad daylight at Raozan upazila of Chattogram today.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Selim, 40, son of Amir Hossain, said police.

According to locals, Selim was sitting in front of a shop at Ishan Bhatta market under Kadalpur union around this noon, about three kilometres away from his home.

At that time, a group of five to six armed assailants, wearing burqas, suddenly arrived and opened fire on Selim. He sustained bullet injuries to his face.

The attackers later fled the area using an auto-rickshaw and on motorcycles.

After the attack, locals rescued Selim and took him to the Raozan Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, said Monirul Islam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Raozan Police Station.

Police have visited the spot and collected initial evidence, added the OC.

The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained immediately.