Man sentenced to death for rape in Keraniganj

Representational image/fIle

A Dhaka tribunal today sentenced a man to death for raping his stepdaughter in 2021.

The convict is Motahar, 41, of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka

Dhaka Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi Md Mashier Rahman handed down the punishment.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

Besides, the tribunal asked the Dhaka District Magistrate to sell the property of the convict and provide money to the victim.

According to the prosecution, on June 20, 2011, Motahar raped his stepdaughter after issuing a threat to kill her.

After two days, Motahar again raped the girl in absence of her mother.

On September 24, 2021, the victim filed a case with South Keraniganj Police Station.

