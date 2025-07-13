Crime & Justice
Man sentenced to death in Manikganj for 2019 child rape

Sun Jul 13, 2025 04:41 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 04:45 PM
The accused was in the courtroom when the judgment was announced

 

A man was sentenced to death in Manikaganj for raping a 9-year-old child.

The convicted Anwar Hossain, 45, was also given a Tk 1 lakh fine.

Judge MA Hamid of the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal in Manikganj handed out the sentence this afternoon.

According to court authorities, the victim is Anwar's daughter. On the night of August 31, 2019, the accused raped the minor in a rented house in Manikganj. The child's mother then filed a complaint with Manikganj Sadar Police Station, accusing Anwar of raping her daughter.

Anwar was in the courtroom when the judgment was announced today.

On February 9, 2020, a charge sheet was submitted against Anwar at the tribunal. There were 13 witnesses in this case.

Humayun Kabir, the public prosecutor (PP) at the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, stated that the charges were proved based on all of the documents in the case and the statements of the witnesses; thus, the tribunal judge sentenced Anwar to death and fined him one lakh taka.

 
