Man sentenced to 6 years in prison in DSA case

The Cyber Tribunal in Rajshahi today sentenced a man to six years imprisonment for three charges of a case filed under Digital Security Act-2018.

One of the charges was brought against the convict for harassing a housewife online, according to the case statement.

Mizan Ali Tuhin, 25, of Shibganj in Chapainawabganj was given three years imprisonment under section 25 (1), two years in prison under 26 (1) and one year jail under 29 (1) of the DSA, said Ismat Ara, public prosecutor of the tribunal.

The tribunal Judge Md Ziaur Rahman fined the convict Tk 1 lakh against each of the three charges. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he has to serve three months more in prison, our Rajshahi correspondent reports.

According to the case statement, a victim filed a case against Mizan with a Chapainawabganj court accusing him of taking her photographs on February 3 last year while they were studying at Rajshahi New Degree College in 2022.

Later when she was married in November 2022, the man published edited copies of the images and shared on social media, sent those to the phones of her husband and other in-laws.

The convict also threatened her that he would make her life intolerable, the case statement said.