Man sent to jail for raping, killing 7-year-old girl in Ctg

A 37-year-old man was sent to jail this evening in a case filed over killing a seven-year-old minor girl after raping her in Chattogram city's CRB area yesterday.

Police recovered the body of Nasin Sukhi from a dustbin at BRTC Falmandi area of Kotwali around 9:00pm on Monday, Assistant Commissioner (Kotwali) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Atanu Chakraborty told our Chattogram correspondent.

This morning, police arrested Mir Hossen, son of late Garib Hossen, from Bakalia area after scrutinising CCTV footage, which showed him dumping the body.

Hossen is a scrap seller and hails from Muradnagar of Cumilla, said police.

The victim's mother filed a case with Kotwali Police Station this afternoon.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Rumana Akhter sent Hossen to jail this evening after recording his confessional statement under Section 164.

The AC said the victim, who lived on the street with her mother in Andarkillah area, went missing shortly after midnight on Sunday. She was las seen sitting in front of Andarkillah General Hospital.

AC Atanu added, "The victim was strangled to death. Her body was covered with blood and injury marks were found in her private parts, which confirmed that she was raped before murder. Later, police collected CCTV footage, which showed a man who came to the area yesterday riding a rickshaw van dumping the body in the dustbin.

"Police identified Hossen and arrested him from Bakalia area. During primary interrogation, the culprit said he picked up the victim from Andarkilla just after midnight on Sunday, luring her with promises of chocolate and chips.

"He took the girl to the CRB area and raped her there. Later he strangled the girl to death and left the body on the place. However, he came back again on Monday evening and dumped the body in the dustbin," he added.

AC Atanu said the criminal used to sexually abuse street children at different times, luring them with promises of food.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.