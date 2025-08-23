Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:41 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Man sent to jail for raping girl with mental disability in Faridpur

Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:41 PM
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:01 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:41 PM

A Faridpur court today sent a man to jail after he was arrested in a case filed over the rape of a 16-year-old girl with mental disability in Boalmari upazila.

The accused is Mofiz Mollick, 42, a resident of the upazila. He is an imam of a local mosque, said Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Faridpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Nasim Ahmed sent him to jail after police produced him before the court this afternoon, the OC added.

According to the case statement, the victim went to a shop near her house on Friday morning. At that time, her neighbour Mofiz lured her and took her to the mosque bathroom and raped her.

Her elder brother, who was also using the mosque's bathroom at the time, heard her cries and rescued her. He later admitted her to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

OC Mahmudul said the victim's brother filed a case against Mofiz last night with the Boalmari Police Station. Later police went to his house and arrested him the same night.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান সম্পর্ক এগিয়ে নিতে ৭১-ইস্যুকে ‘ডিল’ করা উচিত: এনসিপি

ঢাকায় সফররত পাকিস্তানের উপপ্রধানমন্ত্রী ও পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) নেতারা বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান সম্পর্ক এগিয়ে নিতে ৭১-ইস্যুকে ‘ডিল’ করা উচিত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

নির্বাচন নিয়ে শর্তের বেড়াজাল গ্রহণযোগ্য নয়

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে