Man sent to jail for raping girl with mental disability in Faridpur

A Faridpur court today sent a man to jail after he was arrested in a case filed over the rape of a 16-year-old girl with mental disability in Boalmari upazila.

The accused is Mofiz Mollick, 42, a resident of the upazila. He is an imam of a local mosque, said Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan.

Faridpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Nasim Ahmed sent him to jail after police produced him before the court this afternoon, the OC added.

According to the case statement, the victim went to a shop near her house on Friday morning. At that time, her neighbour Mofiz lured her and took her to the mosque bathroom and raped her.

Her elder brother, who was also using the mosque's bathroom at the time, heard her cries and rescued her. He later admitted her to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

OC Mahmudul said the victim's brother filed a case against Mofiz last night with the Boalmari Police Station. Later police went to his house and arrested him the same night.