Man sent to jail for raping 4-yr-old in Gazipur

A court sent a 20-year-old to jail this morning in a case filed over raping a four-year-old in Gazipur city's Konabari area.

Rahat Mia of Sherpur's Dubachar village was arrested from Konabari's Bymile area early today.

The incident took place around 10:00am on Sunday while the child was playing in front of her father's shop, said Sub-Inspector Roksana Akhter of Konabari Police Station.

Promising to show her cartoons on his mobile phone, Rahat took the child to the rooftop of a local building and raped her. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her.

A case was filed by the victim's father with the station yesterday, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Following his arrest, Rahat was produced before the court which sent him to jail. Meanwhile, the victim was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for a medical examination, the sub-inspector added.