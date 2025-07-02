Man sent to jail over sexually harassing 6-yr-old in Netrokona

A Netrokona court yesterday sent a 60-year-old grocery shopkeeper to jail for allegedly sexually harassing a six-year-old girl in the district's Khaliajuri upazila.

Police arrested the accused, Zafar Ali, from his home on Monday evening after the child's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Khaliajuri Police Station.

Around 4:00pm yesterday, Zafar was produced before the judicial magistrate court in Netrokona, which ordered him to be sent to jail, said Khaliajuri Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mokbul Hossain.

According to the case statement, the child went to a nearby grocery shop to buy chips on Monday afternoon.

The shop is located right in front of Zafar's house.

Finding no one else around at the time, Zafar lured the child into his house with the promise of chocolate and sexually harassed her.

Hearing the child's screams, locals rushed to the scene, prompting Zafar to flee. Later, the child told her family about the incident.