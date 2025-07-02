Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:05 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:29 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Man sent to jail over sexually harassing 6-yr-old in Netrokona

Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:05 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:29 AM
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:05 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 04:29 AM
A Netrokona court yesterday sent a 60-year-old grocery shopkeeper to jail for allegedly sexually harassing a six-year-old girl in the district's Khaliajuri upazila.

 

A Netrokona court yesterday sent a 60-year-old grocery shopkeeper to jail for allegedly sexually harassing a six-year-old girl in the district's Khaliajuri upazila.

Police arrested the accused, Zafar Ali, from his home on Monday evening after the child's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Khaliajuri Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Around 4:00pm yesterday, Zafar was produced before the judicial magistrate court in Netrokona, which ordered him to be sent to jail, said Khaliajuri Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mokbul Hossain.

According to the case statement, the child went to a nearby grocery shop to buy chips on Monday afternoon.

The shop is located right in front of Zafar's house.

Finding no one else around at the time, Zafar lured the child into his house with the promise of chocolate and sexually harassed her.

Hearing the child's screams, locals rushed to the scene, prompting Zafar to flee. Later, the child told her family about the incident.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: জুলাইয়ের শুরুতেই আক্রান্তের হার ঊর্ধ্বমুখী

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্তের সংখ্যা দাঁড়িয়েছে ১১ হাজার ৬৬০ জনে এবং মারা গেছেন ৪৫ জন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ক্ষুধার্ত ফিলিস্তিনিদের ‘জম্বির ঝাঁক’ ভেবে মারছে ইসরায়েল!

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে