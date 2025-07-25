Man sent to jail over sexual assault in Faridpur

A Faridpur court today sent a man to jail in connection with the sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman in her house in Faridpur's Boalmari upazila.

The accused, Rezaul Shikdar, 45, of Putantipara village in Rupapat union, was arrested last night following a case in this regard, said Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan.

Rezaul was produced before a court today, which sent him to jail, said the police official.

According to the case statement, the victim's husband, a businessman, rented a shop and a house in a nearby market for convenience. Over the past several weeks, the housewife had reportedly been sexually harassed by four men, including Rezaul.

Around 1:30am Wednesday, the accused -- along with several unidentified accomplices -- allegedly knocked on the door of their house and called the housewife outside. When the door was opened, they entered the house and sexually assaulted the housewife. They also restrained her husband and dragged him outside, where they physically assaulted him, the case statement said.

Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing the victim's screams, but the assailants fled before they reached.

OC Mahmudul also said police received a written complaint from the victim yesterday. Later, police recorded the complaint as a case after they found evidence of her claims during the preliminary investigation.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the others, added the OC.