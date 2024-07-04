Man sent to jail over rape in Jashore

A Jashore court today sent a youth to jail on charges of raping a 20-year-old woman in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila.

A team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested alleged rapist Sumon Bose, 30, from his Manikhar village of Gopalganj's Sadar upazila early today after the victim filed a rape case with the Abhaynagar Police Station against him yesterday.

Reshma Sharmin, superintendent of PBI in Jashore, confirmed it to our Benapole correspondent today.

Quoting the case statement, PBI SP Sharmin said Suman, who identified himself as a sub-inspector of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), met the girl through Facebook recently. They used to communicate through mobile phones. At one stage, he developed a love relationship with her.

Yesterday morning, Suman took the girl to Narail. He rented a room at Arunima Resort there and forcibly raped her multiple times.

The victim returned home and filed a rape case with Abhaynagar police station yesterday afternoon.

After the case, the PBI took responsibility and arrested the accused around 12:45am by raiding his house.

During the primary interrogation, the accused confessed his guilt and later, he was handed over to Abhaynagar police, added SP Reshma Sharmin.

PBI confirmed that he is not a member of police.

Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police, said the accused was sent to jail by a court this evening.