Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Mon Jul 7, 2025 07:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 07:36 PM

Man sent to jail over attempted rape of 4-yr-old in Kalmakanda

File visual: STAR

A Netrokona court sent a man to jail today for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona yesterday.

Netrokona judicial court ordered Nabi Hossain, 40, of the same upazila, to be sent to jail after police produced him before the magistrate around 4:00pm, said Netrokona Court Inspector Mofiz Uddin Sheikh.

Nabi was handed over to police yesterday after family and locals detained him.

The victim's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000 with Kalmakanda Police Station this afternoon, said Md Lutfur Rahman, its officer-in-charge.

According to the case statement, the incident took place in the afternoon of July 6, when the victim was playing in her yard. Nabi, her neighbour, took the victim into his house and attempted to rape her.

Hearing her cries, her parents and other neighbours rescued her and apprehended Nabi. He was later handed over to police.

OC Lutfur Rahman said, "On receiving the news, Nabi Hossain was immediately arrested and brought to the police station. After a preliminary investigation, he was presented before the court today, which sent him to jail."

