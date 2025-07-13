Man sent to jail over attack on Chandpur Khatib

Victim transferred to hospital in Dhaka

A man was sent to jail yesterday over the machete attack on a Khatib inside a mosque in Chandpur on Friday.

A Khatib is an Islamic cleric who delivers khutbahs (religious sermons) before Jummah prayers.

The victim, ANM Nurur Rahman, was attacked inside Mollahbari Jame Masjid in Professor Para of Chandpur Sadar shortly after prayers ended on Friday, said Md Bahar Mia, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

He said one Billal Hossain was reportedly angered by remarks made by the Khatib during an earlier sermon, which is why he attacked Nurur Rahman after Jummah prayers that day.

At the time, only a few people were present inside the mosque as the prayers had just ended. Billal attempted to flee but was caught by locals. Meanwhile, the injured Khatib was rushed to Chandpur General Hospital, the OC added.

After police were informed, they rescued Billal from the enraged crowd and took him into custody.

Nurur Rahman's elder son Afnan Taki filed an attempted murder case against Billal with Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station yesterday morning.

"After receiving the complaint, we sent him to court," the OC said.

Contacted, Chandpur Court Police Inspector Shahidullah said the court sent the accused to jail after recording his statement.

"We sought a seven-day remand for the accused. But he has voluntarily confessed to his offence, and so the court has sent him to jail," said Abdul Quader, assistant public prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the victim was transferred to Dhaka's Holy Family Hospital on Friday night, and his condition has shown slight improvement, said Nurur's younger son Raihan.