Man sent to jail over abducting schoolgirl in Netrokona

A Netrokona court today sent a man to jail over the abduction of a schoolgirl from Barhatta upazila of the district after rejected his advances.

The accused is Md Hridoy Khan, 22, of Joypatak area under Chiram union of the upazila, said police.

Police arrested Hridoy early today from Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj district, following a case filed by the victim's father on July 23, said Md Kamrul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barhatta Police Station.

The accused was later produced before a court, which sent him to jail, said Netrokona Court Inspector Md Mofiz Uddin Sheikh.

According to the case statement, Hridoy had been sending obscene messages to the girl's father's phone for some days and repeatedly tried to speak with the girl. When her father warned him, Hridoy got enraged and issued threats.

On the night of July 20, the girl stepped outside her house to use the restroom when Hridoy — who had been lying in wait — covered her face and neck with a towel and abducted her with the help of two to three accomplices. Despite frantic efforts, the family was unable to locate her.

Around 4:00am today, the girl managed to call her grandfather using a mobile phone and pleaded for help.

Family members later rescued her from a culvert in Geria village under Barhatta upazila.

Following the incident, the victim's father filed a case naming Hridoy as the prime accused and two other unidentified individuals for aiding and abetting in the abduction.