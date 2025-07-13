Man robbed, stripped by muggers

Muggers went so far as to strip a man of his shirt in Dhaka’s Shyamoli on Friday, after they had snatched his valuables.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV, which has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Imaul Haque, OC of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have contacted the victim and asked him to visit the station to file a complaint.

The incident took place on Road 2 in Shyamoli around 6:00am.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits," the OC said.

The video shows that around 6:00am, a man was walking with an umbrella when three individuals on a motorcycle approached him from behind. One of them got off the bike behind him, while the other two blocked his path.

Of the three, two were wearing helmets and one was shirtless.

Brandishing machetes and sharp weapons, the two muggers then forcibly took everything the man was carrying, including cash. They also stripped him of his shirt and shoes before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.