Fri May 10, 2024 06:54 PM
Man rescued 2 days after abduction, 4 held

Police arrested four abductors and rescued a man kidnapped two days ago from Monoharganj upazila in Cumilla last night.

According to a press release, a team of Bayazid police in Chattogram city conducted a drive at a house and rescued Md Hasan, 39, who was tied with a rope at a room.

Police also arrested Alauddin Subuj, 35, from the residence and as per his confessional statement they arrested three others from the area.

The arrestees are Md Liton, 37, Rubel Hossain Badsha, 21, and Abdur Rahman Badol, 20.

Hasan was abducted from Chattogram city on Wednesday and the abductors demanded Tk 5 lakh from Hasan's wife, the release added.

