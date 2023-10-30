Man posing as Biden's adviser sent to jail

A Bangladesh-origin US citizen, who posed as an adviser to US President Joe Biden during a press briefing at the BNP office, was sent to jail today in a case filed with Paltan Model Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider sent Mian Arefi to jail after police produced him in the case, said court sources.

Yesterday, the man was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and handed over the DB.

Later, a case was filed against him.