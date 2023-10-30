Man posing as Biden’s adviser arrested

He spoke to BNP leaders at party office

A Bengali-origin US citizen, who posed as an adviser to US President Joe Biden during a press briefing at the BNP office, was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday.

"Immigration police detained him and handed him over to a Detective Branch official," said an official of the Armed Police Battalion at the airport.

After primary interrogation at the DB office on Minto Road, a case was filed against him with the Paltan Police Station, according to the media wing of the DMP.

Hours after yesterday's clash between police and BNP men, the man, who identified himself as Mian Arefi, was seen with leaders of BNP and its front organisations at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office.

Speaking in English, he said he was an adviser to Biden.

"I am a member of the national democratic committee … we have a hot connection … Joe Biden [US president] and I exchange text messages 10 to 15 times a day," he was heard saying.

As news of the media briefing spread, the US embassy in Dhaka clarified that he was not speaking for the US government.

"This gentleman does not speak for the US government and is a private individual," news agency UNB quoted the US embassy in Dhaka as saying.

After the embassy statement, the BNP high command on Saturday distanced itself from the man.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the party said it had no information about the person who spoke at the press conference and the BNP was not informed by the US Embassy about him.

Asked about Arefy, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday told reporters that the US president would not have such an adviser. "I don't believe it."

"My personal position is that such a person who promotes violence should be arrested. I will talk to officials of the relevant department," he said.

Arefy hails from Manikdiar village of Ullapara upazila in Siraganj. He is known as Belal in his village, but none of his family members lives there, our Pabna correspondent reported.

His father, late Rawshan Ali, was a former education officer of Pabna in the early 80s, said Enamul Haque, officer in charge (OC), of Solonga police station.

"He and his family migrated to America approximately 35 years ago," he said.