Man in police custody for killing daughter in Gazipur

A man was kept under police custody after he killed his teenage daughter in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur yesterday.

The deceased, Yasmin Akhter, 14, tried to stop her parents from quarrelling when the father, Mohammed Bulu Mandal, stabbed her with a knife, police said quoting locals.

Sub-Inspector Moniruzzaman of Kaliakoir Police Station, also the investigating officer of the case, told our local correspondent this morning that a complaint was received at the police station after the girl was killed.

The father was not arrested as he is currently receiving treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was admitted to DMCH with serious injuries yesterday, the SI said, adding that Bulu is under police custody.

After stabbing his daughter, the father tried to kill himself using the knife, inflicting severe injuries on himself, police sources said yesterday.

The daughter and the father were taken to Kaliakoir Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Yasmin Akhter dead, said Md Lutfur Rahman Azad, health and family planning officer of the health complex.

Mohammed Bulu Mandal was later transferred to DMCH, said Rahaduzzaman Akand, sub-inspector (SI) of Kaliakoir Police Station yesterday.