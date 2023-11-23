Man with no hands sent to jail for attempting sabotage

A physically challenged man was picked up from the capital's Bhatara area yesterday on charges of attempting sabotage.

Rafiqul Islam, 55, had lost his two hands in an electricity accident in 2001, said his family.

Police said Rafiqul is among the seven Jamaat-e-Islami men who were arrested yesterday morning. They were shown arrested in a case filed with Bhatara Police Station on October 26 under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Rafiqul's family members said they were not aware of his involvement in politics. They alleged that some local Amami League men caught Rafiqul when he went out of home for a morning walk along Madani Avenue around 6:30am. They later handed him over to police.

Hasina Begum, Rafiqul's wife, said her husband's hands had to be amputated after an accident. He cannot do anything without the help of others. He is also suffering from various diseases, including diabetes.

"Taking my husband for a picketer, some local Awami League men brutally tortured him and handed him over to police," she alleged.

Today, a Dhaka court denied bail to Rafiqul and sent him to jail.

Shariful Islam, sub-inspector of Bhatara Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, claimed that the arrestees are Jamaat men.

"Locals handed them over to police when they tried to take out a procession. Police also seized a banner from them," he told The Daily Star.