Man lands in jail over vandalising idol of goddess Kali

A man was sent to jail on charge of vandalising an idol of Hindu goddess Kali in Bogura's Nandigram upazila today.

Foysal Karim Reza, 35, of Hatkarai School Para village of the upazila, vandalised the idol at Kalimata Temple in Hatkarai Mahasashan village early today, said police.

Police said Foysal is a teacher of a Qawmi madrasa in Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila. During the Eid vacation, he came to visit his village home, reports our Bogura correspondent.

However, his father Khorshed Alam claimed that as his son is suffering from mental illness, he was sacked from the madrasa.

But Azamgir Hossain Azam, officer-in-charge of Nandigram Police Station, during verification, they learnt that Foysal is still a teacher of the madrasa.

Subal Chandrapal, secretary of the temple, filed a case against Foysal after the incident.

Seeing Foysal was vandalising the idol, locals caught him, and informed the police, Subal added.