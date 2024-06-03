Man kills wife, son over family dispute

Police yesterday arrested a man over the murder of his wife and 11-month-old son at a hotel in Bogura's Banani.

The deceased were identified as Ashamoni, 22, wife of army soldier Azizul Haque, and their only son Abdullah Hel Rafi.

"In primary interrogation, Azizul told police that he killed his wife on Saturday night over a domestic dispute. He later murdered his only son, saying he could not take care of the child very well without his wife," Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station, told this newspaper.

Azizul used a fake name to rent a room at the hotel on Saturday night.

The hotel authorities got suspicious when Aziz checked out of the room without his wife and son, so they called the police.

The police later arrived at the hotel and recovered the bodies from the room Aziz had rented.

Ashamoni, of Bogura Sadar, married Azizul, of Dhunat upazila, three years ago.

Azizul was stationed in Chattogram and Ashamoni mostly lived with her parents.

Azizul was staying in Bogura on a two-month vacation and was supposed to leave for Chattogram on Saturday night.

Before that, he took his wife and son out for shopping on Saturday afternoon. Later, he took them to the hotel and killed them sometime during the night, police said.

Ashamoni's family has demanded the highest punishment for Azizul.