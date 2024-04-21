Man kills wife, 7-year-old daughter in Dinajpur

A man beat his wife and seven-year-old daughter to death and injured his 14-year-old son in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur last night.

The deceased were identified as Morzina Begum, 34, and Afrin, wife and daughter of Shahidul Islam of Neyatpur Chinirchara village in Nawabganj.

The injured son, Al Amin, is now undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said police and family sources.

Shahidul was detained from the village soon after the incident, said Tauhidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj Police Station.

The OC said Shahidul confessed to the crime during primary interrogation.

According to Shahidul's father Sohrab Hossain, Shahidul started hitting Morzina with a bamboo pole following an argument with her.

When the children came to save their mother, Shahidul also hit them with the pole, leaving the three critically injured, Sohrab said.

Hearing the incident, Sohrab rushed there and took Morzina and her children to a local doctor at Daudpur Bazar. The doctor declared Morzina dead around 8.30pm.

The injured siblings were rushed to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex. As their condition deteriorated, doctors referred them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where Afrin died in the early hours of today, OC Tauhid said.

Informed, a team of Nawabganj police went there and detained Shahidul, the OC said.

Later, police sent the body to the morgue of M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Family dispute was the reason behind the killings, said the OC.