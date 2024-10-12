Man ‘kills’ sister, sister-in-law over land dispute in Meherpur

A man killed his sister and sister-in-law this morning at Sanghat village in Meherpur's Gangni upazila over a land dispute.

The deceased were identified as Jakia Akhter, 45, wife of Zahid Hossain, and Josna Khatun, 55, wife of Hafizul Islam.

Mohibul Islam Ohid, executive director of a local development organisation, attacked the women with a machete during family discussion over ancestral property, leaving them dead, said Gangni Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Tajul Islam.

Zahid Hossain, husband of the deceased Jakia, and another sister, Shamima Akhter, were injured in the attack and are being treated at Meherpur General Hospital.

OC Tajul Islam said the siblings had been engaged in a long-standing dispute over their ancestral property. Ohid fled the scene after the attack.

UNO Pritom Saha and other officials visited the area following the incident.

Police said they are searching for Ohid.