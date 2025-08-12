Man killed in mob attack after mugging bid

An unidentified man was killed in a mob beating following an attempted mugging in the Station Road area of Tongi, Gazipur, yesterday.

The incident occurred around 12:00pm, said Faridul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tongi East Police Station.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the OC said the victim allegedly attempted to snatch mobile phones from Md Habibur Rahman of Jamalpur Madhyapara, and Moni Akhtar of Jangliya, both residents of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur.

Screaming for help, Habibur and Moni drew the attention of nearby pedestrians. Locals reportedly chased the suspect and beat him, he added.

During the attack, the man lost consciousness and was subsequently taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Abul Fazal, duty officer at the hospital's emergency department, told The Daily Star that the man was declared dead on arrival.

At least 89 people were killed in mob attacks between January and June this year, including 45 in Dhaka alone, according to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra.