Man killed in Geneva Camp gunfight

A man was shot dead as two groups locked in a gun battle at Geneva camp in Mohammadpur last night.

The deceased, Shanemaj, 37, is a restaurant worker.

Police and the deceased's sister Nasrin Begum said Shanemaj suffered bullet injuries around 11:00pm in front of Jalal Decorator Shop on Humayun Road as he was returning to Geneva Camp from his workplace.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 11:45pm, she added.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Law enforcers earlier told this paper that incidents of violence and gunfights have intensified in the Geneva Camp in recent times over controlling the illegal drug peddling business.

Several groups have become active and many of the group members have firearms looted from Mohammadpur Police Station during the student protests.

On September 3, a person named Sonu, 32, was shot dead during a clash between rival groups over drug peddling in Mohammadpur Geneva Camp.