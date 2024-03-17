Man killed by friend only for Tk 1,000

After recovering the body of a 22-year-old man on March 13 from Pabna's Soyghoria village, police today said he was murdered by his close friend over money-related issues.

After killing Azad Hossain, 22, his friend Abdus Samad alias Somrat, 28, wanted to cover up the murder by dumping the body in a lychee orchard and covering it with dry leaves, said police.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of police, said Azad left the house with his motorcycle at 7:30pm on March 11 and did not return. His father Abdul Hakim filed a general diary (GD) at Pabna Sadar Police Station on March 12.

On March 13, locals found the body in the lychee orchard in Soyghoria village and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Later, a case was filed following the complaint of the victim's father Abdul Hakim.

A joint team of Sadar Police Station and DB conducted a raid and arrested the accused Abdus Samad alias Somrat from his locality yesterday afternoon.

During interrogation, Somrat confessed to the killing of his friend Azad.

Police said Somrat and Azad were close friends and worked as masons. A month ago, Somrat took Azad's motorcycle and got into an accident. Following the accident, Azad had to spend Tk 2,000 to repair the motorcycle.

Somrat gave Tk 1,000 out of it. Later, animosity was created between the two friends over the remaining Tk 1,000. Since then, the accused Somrat had been looking for an opportunity to kill his friend Azad.

Around 8:00pm on March 11, Somrat called his friend Azad and went to the litchi garden next to the Musharraf chairman's farm. At one stage of the conversation, Somrat stabbed Azad's neck and eyes with a sharp knife.

After confirming his death, he dragged the body and covered it under the dry leaves.

On Saturday afternoon, Somrat gave a confessional statement before the court.

Later, he was sent to jail.