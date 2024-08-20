Man killed, daughter hurt in landslide

An elderly man was killed and his daughter was injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rain crushed their home in the Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The incident, which took place in the South Jhapua area under the upazila's ​​Kalamarchhara union around 10:30am, occurred a day after another such landslide in the district's Pekua upazila killed three members of a family.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sukkur, alias Manu Mia, 60. Her injured daughter, Mostafa Khanam, 20, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chakaria.

According to family, during the heavy rain that began early in the morning, a chunk of earth loosened from the hill and collapsed on the victims' house, located in the foothills.

Zainal Abedin, the son of the deceased, said his father was killed in the landslide while he was asleep during heavy rain.

Cox's Bazar has been experiencing heavy rain for the last few days. The Met Office recorded 350mm of rainfall in Cox's Bazar in 51 hours till noon yesterday.