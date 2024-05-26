Man killed, brother hurt in knife attack

A man was stabbed to death and his brother was injured in an attack by an assailant at their house in the capital's Shahinbagh area early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Oliullah Roni, 29.

The victim's elder brother, Rafiq Mia, 31, was injured while he was trying to save Roni, according to police.

He said one Morshed, 38, who was known to the brothers, went to their tin-shed house on Shahinbagh Mosque street and attacked Roni with a knife around 2:30am.

When Rafiq tried to intervene, Morshed also attacked him fleeing the scene, said Sub-Inspector Yunus Ali Faraji of Tejgaon Police Station.

Both the brothers were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:30am where doctors declared Roni "brought dead", said the SI Faraji.

He said drug-related dispute might have led to the murder.

They are investigation the incident, said the police official.

Roni's body has been sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.