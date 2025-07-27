Man killed in broad daylight in Rayer Bazar

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals in broad daylight at Rayer Bazar in the capital's Mohammadpur area yesterday.

The incident took place near the gate of the Rayer Bazar Intellectuals' Graveyard around 1:30pm, said Hafizur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station.

The victim, Fazle Rabbi Sumon, originally from Borhanuddin upazila of Bhola, had been living in the Pabna House Lane area of Mohammadpur and worked at a local hardware store.

Sumon was critically injured in the attack and was first taken to Shikder Medical College Hospital by his friends. He was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 3:30pm.

His wife, Manjuma Akter, said that Sumon went to the Rayer Bazar Intellectuals' Graveyard area with some friends when a youth named Munna suddenly attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured. He also took away his mobile phone.

Inspector Hafizur said Sumon had a previous enmity with some local youths and had been staying away from the area. He recently returned, and members of the rival group allegedly attacked him.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said Sumon had stab wounds to his leg. The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Abdul Alim, inspector (operations) at Mohammadpur Police Station, said Sumon and Munna had known each other and both had cases filed against them.

Police are conducting drives to identify and arrest the attackers, he added.