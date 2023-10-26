Crime & Justice
UNB, Chattogram
Thu Oct 26, 2023 10:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 10:31 PM

Man jailed for 5 years for derogatory remarks against PM in Ctg

A Chattogram court today sentenced a 22-year-old man to five years in jail for posting derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

The accused, Safayet Ullah Prakash Sagor, of Sandwip upazila, is a 12th grade student of Haji Abdul Baten College.

Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Jahirul Kabir announced the verdict today.

Public Prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury said the tribunal sentenced the accused to one year of rigorous imprisonment under sections 25 (2) and 29 (1) each of the Digital Security Act and three years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 31 (2).

